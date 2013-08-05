Barclays adds nine more banks to work on share sale

LONDON Aug 5 Barclays said on Monday
it had appointed nine more banks to work on its 5.8 billion
pound ($8.9 billion) share sale, taking the size of the total
syndicate to 14.
The British bank said ABN AMRO, Banco Santander,
BNP Paribas, ING Bank, JP Morgan,
Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets
and SMBC Nikko Capital Markets had been appointed as additional
underwriters and joint bookrunners on the fundraising.
The rights issue, announced last week and due to be launched
in September, is the biggest by a British bank since 2009 and is
intended to help plug a larger-than-expected capital shortfall
identified by Britain's financial regulator at the bank.
Last week Barclays said Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, Citi, Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank
were acting as joint bookrunners and initial
underwriters on the sale. Barclays itself is acting as global
coordinator and joint bookrunner.