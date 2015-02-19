Barclays wins reversal of liability ruling in $300 mln dispute

ALBANY, N.Y. Feb 19 New York's top state court on Thursday reversed a 2013 ruling that had found Barclays PLC liable in a $300 million dispute with hedge fund Black Diamond Capital over the British bank's refusal to pay back collateral.

The Connecticut-based fund filed a lawsuit against Barclays in 2008, claiming it had defaulted on a $40 million collateral call made at the height of the financial crisis. A lower court agreed and ordered Barclays to return $297 million in collateral.

The New York Court of Appeals on Thursday said it was unclear whether Barclays failed to follow the contract's procedures for disputing a collateral call and sent the case back to a state judge in Manhattan. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner)