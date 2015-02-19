UPDATE 1-Barclays wins reversal of liability ruling in $300 mln dispute

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
(Adds background, comments)
By Daniel Wiessner
ALBANY, N.Y. Feb 19 New York state's top court on Thursday reversed a 2013 ruling that found Barclays Plc liable in a $300 million dispute with hedge fund Black Diamond Capital over the British bank's refusal to pay back collateral.
Connecticut-based Black Diamond filed a lawsuit against Barclays in 2008, claiming it had defaulted on a $40 million collateral call made at the height of the financial crisis. A lower court agreed and ordered Barclays to return $297 million in collateral it was holding under a 2005 agreement with Black Diamond.
The New York Court of Appeals in a unanimous decision said it was unclear whether Barclays failed to follow the contract's procedures for disputing a collateral call and sent the case back to a state judge in Manhattan.
The court denied Barclays' counterclaim that Black Diamond violated the agreement by failing to meet two subsequent collateral calls from the bank.
A Barclays spokesman did not immediately have comment. An attorney for Black Diamond did not return a request for comment.
The deal, known as a total return swap, transferred the benefits and risks of an investment in a Barclays-held portfolio of corporate debt instruments to Black Diamond in exchange for financing fees paid to the bank.
The contract allowed each side to make collateral demands on the other based on changes to the value of the underlying loans.
The case is BDC Finance Llc v. Barclays Bank Plc, New York State Court of Appeals No. 5. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab