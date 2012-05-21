Barclays to sell $6 bn BlackRock stake

LONDON May 21 Britain's Barclays Plc
said it is to sell all of its $6.1 billion stake in U.S. asset
manager BlackRock Inc., which it has held for almost
three years.
Barclays said the shares would be sold by way of an offering
and a related buyback by BlackRock of up to $1 billion of the
stock. A prospectus was filed by BlackRock on Monday.
Barclays holds BlackRock common stock and convertible stock
that represent 19.6 percent economic interest in the firm. The
holding dates from the UK bank's sale of Barclays Global
Investors to BlackRock in June 2009.