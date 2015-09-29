Barclays says to exit non-core Bmarkets business in Europe

MILAN, Sept 29 Barclays said on Tuesday it was exiting its non-core Bmarkets business in Europe as part of a wider strategy review it unveiled last year.

The company said in a statement Bmarkets, designed to help distribute financial products in France, Italy, Germany and Switzerland, had been designated non-core in the review presented in May last year.

"In line with its strategy, Barclays is now announcing its intention to exit its Bmarkets business," it said.

Bmarkets, launched in 2010, is the Barclays Listed Retail Structured Products business, which is part of Barclays Bank Plc.

