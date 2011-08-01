Barclays, BNP Paribas to feel heat from trading woes

* France's BNP Paribas to unveil Q2 results 0500 GMT Tuesday

* UK's Barclays posts Q2 results 0600 GMT Tuesday

* Both banks seen hit by weak bond trading activity

* Banks slash jobs as cost-cutting pressure builds

LONDON/PARIS, Aug 2 Barclays and BNP Paribas will likely be the latest banks to show their bruises on Tuesday from a rough three months for bond trading, putting more scrutiny on their plans to cut costs and revive their investment banks.

HSBC , Europe's biggest bank, on Monday shocked observers with its plans to lay off 30,000 jobs as it slashes costs to revive profitability.

That has raised the prospect of more aggressive cuts across the industry through this year.

Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond is also attempting to cut costs -- by 1 billion pounds a year -- and lift lacklustre returns by closing or shrinking underperforming areas.

His bank is expected to feel the pinch from weak fixed income trading, traditionally one of its strengths. Rivals including Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs have seen trading blighted in the second quarter by the euro zone debt crisis, prompting both to cut jobs.

Barclays should report a first-half pretax profit of 2.4 billion pounds, according to the average of 12 analyst estimates compiled by the company, compared with a 3.9 billion profit a year ago.

It made a 1.7 billion pound profit in the first quarter, but will take a 900 million pound provision for mis-sold insurance policies in Q2.

BNP Paribas, France's largest-listed bank, should post net income of 2.2 billion euros for the second quarter, according to the average of analyst estimates from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, just above a year ago.

Growth in retail lending is likely to boost income while its gearing towards lending and derivatives in investment banking should help it avoid the worst of the trading slowdown.

BNP Paribas will come under pressure over its exposures to southern Europe and particularly Greece.

It holds more Greek sovereign bonds than any of its French peers and is expected to record a charge of about 950 million euros as part of a private sector bailout contribution.

Barclays will also come under scrutiny over its struggling business in Spain, after asset quality deteriorated there in the first quarter of this year. (Reporting by Sarah White in Paris and Steve Slater in London; Editing by David Cowell)