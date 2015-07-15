Barclays says Rake to stay as deputy chairman until end of 2015

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
LONDON, July 15 Barclays said on Wednesday that Michael Rake intends to continue as the bank's deputy chairman and senior independent director until at least the end of 2015.
"If and when he stands down from the Barclays board, a new senior independent director will of course have been appointed," a Barclays spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that British payments processing firm Worldpay is set to appoint Rake as its new chairman.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.