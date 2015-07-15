版本:
Barclays says Rake to stay as deputy chairman until end of 2015

LONDON, July 15 Barclays said on Wednesday that Michael Rake intends to continue as the bank's deputy chairman and senior independent director until at least the end of 2015.

"If and when he stands down from the Barclays board, a new senior independent director will of course have been appointed," a Barclays spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that British payments processing firm Worldpay is set to appoint Rake as its new chairman.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

