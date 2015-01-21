版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 22日 星期四 05:52 BJT

BRIEF-Barclays rejects claims in amended New York lawsuit over 'dark pool'

Jan 21 Barclays PLC : * Says proposed amended complaint by New York attorney general over its dark

pool "merely repackages" flawed arguments from the original complaint * Says continues to seek to cooperate with New York attorney general eric

schneiderman, but will continue to defend vigorously against allegations
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐