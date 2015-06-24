Barclays hires JPMorgan for broking role

| LONDON, June 24
LONDON, June 24 Barclays has appointed
U.S. bank JPMorgan as its corporate broker replacing
Credit Suisse, the British bank told Reuters on
Wednesday, making the change as new chairman John McFarlane
begins a revamp of the lender.
Barclays said it made the choice after inviting investment
banks to pitch for the role. It kept on Deutsche Bank
which was already one of its brokers, the bank said.
Corporate brokers, a setup peculiar to Britain, are
investment bankers who act as an intermediary between public
companies and their institutional investors. They are meant to
be a company's trusted adviser, using expertise built up over
years of being its eyes and ears in the market.
Swiss bank Credit Suisse had been broker to Barclays for
around 25 years, while Deutsche Bank had been appointed to the
role in 2011.
JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Credit
Suisse did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Macfarlane, who took the helm after the bank's annual
shareholder meeting in April, is overseeing Barclays' efforts to
shrink its balance sheet as part of a plan to cut costs,
simplify its business and improve returns for shareholders.
Several London-listed banks have changed brokerships in the
past few months. Royal Bank of Scotland is turning to Bank of
America Merrill Lynch as its new corporate broker in
preparation for the government's plan to start selling its 78
percent stake in the bank later this year.
Standard Chartered also changed brokers at the end
of 2014, replacing UBS with Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and keeping on JPMorgan.
JPMorgan retains the crown in terms of the most broking
relationships, following its purchase of British brokerage
Cazenove. JPMorgan has 34 FTSE 100 clients and 90 FTSE 250,
followed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, UBS and Morgan
Stanley.
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies. Editing by Jane Merriman)