2013年 7月 30日

Barclays to issue 5 bln stg of new shares-source

LONDON, July 29 Barclays is planning to issue about 5 billion pounds of new shares to help plug a 7 billion pounds capital shortfall triggered by tough new UK rules, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The source said the 5 billion pounds announcement could be made as soon as Tuesday when the bank reports its half year results.

Barclays declined to comment.
