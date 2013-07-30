FACTBOX-Banks' rights issues since 2008

LONDON, July 30 Barclays announced plans on Tuesday to raise 5.8
billion pounds ($8.9 billion) from its shareholders to answer pressure from
Britain's regulator for the bank to boost its capital strength and meet another
2 billion pound of mis-selling costs.
Here is a list of the top 20 rights issues by banks in Europe since 2007 -
in millions of U.S. dollars. (Source: Thomson Reuters data)
DATE ISSUER COUNTRY AMOUNT
09/06/08 Royal Bank of Scotland Group United Kingdom 24,355
11/12/09 Lloyds Banking Group PLC United Kingdom 22,480
03/04/09 HSBC United Kingdom 19,420
11/10/07 Fortis SA/NV Belgium 19,311
27/05/08 UBS AG Switzerland 15,435
05/10/10 Deutsche Bank AG Germany 14,095
06/06/11 Commerzbank AG Germany 13,908
15/12/09 ING Groep NV Netherlands 11,092
27/01/12 UniCredit SpA Italy 9,916
27/11/08 Banco Santander SA Spain 9,276
29/07/13 Barclays UK 9,130
21/02/07 Sberbank Rossii Russian Fed 8,786
29/02/08 Societe Generale SA France 8,412
21/07/08 HBOS PLC United Kingdom 8,260
29/10/09 Societe Generale SA France 7,186
10/06/11 Intesa SanPaolo SpA Italy 7,175
19/11/10 BBVA Spain 6,861
13/10/09 BNP Paribas SA France 6,396
19/05/08 Monte dei Paschi di Siena Italy 6,379
11/09/09 Bank VTB Russian Fed 5,874
(Reporting by Vincent Flasseur and David Cutler, London Editorial Reference
Unit; Editing by Will Waterman)