UPDATE 3-Barclays boss vows to be quick and bold in reform plan

* CEO Jenkins says will move quickly and be bold
* Says investment banking still central to group
* But will pare back capital intensive operations
* Refuses to offer details on his plans
* Admits "serious mistakes" by bank in last few years
By Steve Slater and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, Sept 10 Barclays Plc's new boss
promised to move quickly and boldly to reform the scandal-hit
bank, signalling possible retrenchment in investment banking as
he sets out to reform a culture regulators have criticised as
too aggressive.
Chief Executive Antony Jenkins, appointed 11 days ago to
restore the reputation of Britain's fourth-largest bank after a
series of scandals, faces a delicate balancing act in reassuring
investment bankers who deliver more than half of Barclays'
profits while rebalancing the group's operations.
The bank said it would stop activities that cause
reputational damage, possibly including tax advisory practices
or the sale of structured products to small businesses, which
have both drawn media and political criticism.
But Jenkins said investment banking had a central place
within the group although he would scrap or shrink activities
that consume a lot of capital or are too risky.
"I absolutely believe that a premier investment banking
franchise will be a part of it (the bank)," Jenkins told
analysts on a conference call, providing the strongest clues yet
on how he will shape Barclays.
But he pledged to change areas of the bank that are
inefficient or underperform and to "move quickly and be bold".
"How can we best use our capital, how can we allocate it to
areas that are going to deliver the sustainable return with the
reputational credibility that we're seeking to deliver?" he
asked.
Banks across the board face tough decisions because new
regulations are forcing them to stock up more capital to cover
riskier trading activities or to hold derivatives contracts,
making some investment banking lines unprofitable.
Jenkins refused to offer details on his plans, saying he
would elaborate early next year after he conducts a review of
each area based on capital consumed, return generated, their
costs and the pay structure and level.
The bank is reviewing how it structures and sets rewards for
staff, and expects to complete that by the end of this year.
Jenkins has scrapped a target of a return on equity (RoE) of
13 percent, opting only to deliver a return above the bank's
cost of equity of around 11.5 percent, and show how that can be
sustained.
With rivals also shrinking their investment banks, analysts
said a key issue is how aggressively Jenkins pares back an
investment bank that generates more than half the bank's profit.
"I would expect to see a gradual de-emphasis of the
investment bank and a reallocation of capital elsewhere," said
analyst Gary Greenwood at brokerage Shore Capital.
Jenkins, 51, is aiming to stabilise the bank and work with
investors, politicians and regulators, who often bristled at the
brash approach of his predecessor Bob Diamond.
"It's clear we have made some serious mistakes in the last
few years and failed to keep pace with our stakeholders'
expectations. But we have a tremendous opportunity to change
Barclays," Jenkins said.
He said the bank would be "balanced, less risky and more
predictable" under his leadership, but warned not to expect
dramatic change. "You should not expect me to announce the
break-up of the bank or the exit from whole business lines," he
said.
UNDER SCRUTINY
"There is a lot of work to be done to reposition the group.
Our view is it will take a number of years to accomplish that,
probably two to three years to fully execute the plan."
Rich Ricci, chief executive of the corporate and investment
bank, said looking at "reputational risk" would now be the first
hurdle for the bank to assess.
"We have to take a fresh look to see if there are products
and services in which, given the changing environment, we no
longer deem it appropriate to do business, regardless of
financial return," Ricci said at a conference in New York.
Other parts of the bank under scrutiny include its
loss-making European retail and business banking operations in
Spain, Portugal, Italy and France. Attempts in the past year to
sell some parts failed to find any interest and some analysts
expect the businesses to be run down.
Also high on Jenkins's to-do list is how far to overhaul the
senior management team at the bank, which was rocked by a record
fine of more than $450 million in June for rigging interest
rates and is being investigated over a fundraising.
The rate-rigging probe unearthed long-standing concerns by
Britain's financial regulator about the culture under Diamond
and Chairman Marcus Agius, who both resigned as a result of the
scandal.
Chris Lucas, finance director since 2007, is most under
pressure after the regulator's criticism. He was also named as
one of four people being investigated by the regulator over a
fundraising from Qatari investors four years ago.
Jenkins could also look to change executives who were close
to Diamond, such as Ricci or wealth management head Tom Kalaris.
"Given the change of culture that Jenkins is required to
drive, a senior management shake-up is highly likely. My feeling
on timing is that people will want to see some signs of things
happening before the year is out," said one of the 25 largest
shareholders in the bank.
Barclays declined to comment. Shortly after his appointment,
Jenkins voiced support for Lucas and the management team.
Jenkins also needs to fill his previous position as retail
and business banking boss, which he is expected to do in the
next month, and decide whether to fill a vacant chief operating
officer role.