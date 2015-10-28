UPDATE 5-Barclays to pay new chief Staley up to $12.6 mln a year

* Former JPMorgan exec Staley to start as Barclays CEO on
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Oct 28 Barclays will pay
incoming chief executive James "Jes" Staley up to 8.24 million
pounds ($12.6 million) a year after appointing the former
JPMorgan investment bank boss to one of the most
prominent posts in British business.
Staley will join Barclays at the start of December, having
been widely expected to be appointed after sources and media
reports said he had been chosen pending regulatory approval.
American-born Staley, 58, faces challenges including
improving Barclays' reputation after a series of scandals,
cutting costs and deciding how big an investment bank it should
keep in the face of tougher regulations.
Staley said on Wednesday he planned to complete a
restructuring of the investment bank and Barclays must avoid an
adversarial relationship with regulators.
"We will complete the necessary transformation and
repositioning of the investment bank to a less capital-intensive
model," Staley said in a memo to staff.
Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said Staley had the
leadership talent and wide experience to improve shareholder
value and take the bank forward.
"In particular, he understands corporate and investment
banking well, the repositioning of which is one of our major
priorities," McFarlane said.
Analysts say Staley should improve morale and set a clear
strategy for the investment bank after years of uncertainty, but
warned against aggressively building it back up.
"We had warmed to Barclays on the basis that it was
de-emphasising the relatively low-return investment banking
business ... and we would see a material reversal of this
strategy as a negative to the investment case," Shore Capital
analyst Gary Greenwood said.
Staley's appointment is the second time in recent years that
Barclays has named an investment banker as CEO, the last being
Bob Diamond, who quit in 2012 over the Libor scandal.
That has drawn concern the bank will put riskier activities
back at its heart, though McFarlane has described Staley as "a
client guy" who wasn't a trader and whose background is
commercial banking.
Shares in Barclays, which reports its third-quarter results
on Thursday, were up 0.1 percent at 1425 GMT.
Staley's annual pay will consist of a salary of 1.2 million
pounds, a role-based "allowance" of 1.15 million pounds in
shares, up to 5.5 million pounds in annual bonus and up to
400,000 pounds instead of a pension contribution, the bank said.
SENSITIVE ISSUE
Pay at Barclays is a sensitive issue after past criticism
for outsized bonuses even when the bank performed badly.
"Whilst Mr Staley may well be the best person for the job,
any recruitment awards should include performance targets to
remove the risk of a return to the culture of reward for
failure," said Ashley Hamilton Claxton, corporate governance
manager at Royal London Asset Management, a Barclays
shareholder, adding: "We also think a pension payment of 33
percent of his salary, paid in cash, is overly generous."
Staley will be granted about 1.9 million pounds of Barclays
shares to compensate for an unvested award granted by JPMorgan.
Staley's package is potentially similar to that of HSBC
boss Stuart Gulliver, who received 7.6 million pounds
last year. Standard Chartered is paying its new CEO
Bill Winters up to 6.9 million pounds a year.
Lloyds drew criticism from UK bank shareholders
after paying CEO Antonio Horta-Osorio 11.5 million pounds last
year. But bosses of U.S. banks typically receive more and
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon was paid $20 million for each of the
past two years.
Staley, a keen yachtsman, previously ran JPMorgan's
investment bank and asset management business and had been at
the U.S. bank for 34 years before leaving in early 2013 to join
U.S. hedge fund firm BlueMountain Capital Management.
Previous Barclays CEO Antony Jenkins was fired in July after
a clash with non-executive directors over style and the pace of
the bank's turnaround.
The bank is just over halfway through a three-year plan to
cut 19,000 jobs, including 7,000 in the investment bank, still
faces litigation issues and is trying to improve returns.
Barclays has run into trouble with authorities and
regulators over conduct issues, including alleged rigging of
Libor benchmark rates and foreign exchange manipulation. Staley
said his respect for the role of regulators was unequivocal.
"Core to that objective is having relationships with
regulators that are collaborative, not adversarial," he said in
the memo. "There can be no retreat from becoming a values-driven
organisation which conducts itself with integrity at all times."
Staley, who will move with his family to Britain, joined
JPMorgan in 1979 and worked his way up its ranks to become a
possible successor to Dimon, but was sidelined after a
management reshuffle in 2012 and left a year later.
