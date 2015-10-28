Barclays picks ex-JPMorgan exec Staley as new CEO, to start Dec 1

LONDON Oct 28 Barclays Plc has appointed James 'Jes' Staley as its new chief executive and said the former JPMorgan investment bank boss will take the helm of the British bank at the start of December.

Staley had been widely expected to be appointed after sources and other media reports this month said he had been chosen and he just needed regulatory approval.

Barclays Chairman John McFarlane said on Wednesday Staley had the appropriate leadership talent and wide-ranging experience to deliver shareholder value and to take the bank forward strategically.

"In particular, he understands corporate and investment banking well, the re-positioning of which is one of our major priorities," McFarlane said. (Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Sinead Cruise)