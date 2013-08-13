版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 14日 星期三 05:02 BJT

Barclays finance chief Lucas to retire as early as this week -report

Aug 13 Barclays Plc's finance director Chris Lucas could leave the bank as early as this week, six months ahead of his scheduled retirement, the Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing health issues.

Barclays declined to comment on the report. ()

Lucas, aged 52, announced his retirement in February.

The bank announced in July that JPMorgan executive Tushar Morzaria would take over as finance director in February next year.
