Barclays finance chief Lucas to retire as early as this week -report

BRIEF-Discovery Capital Management reports 29.6 pct stake in Peabody Energy Corp
* Discovery Capital Management LLC reports 29.6 percent stake in Peabody Energy Corp, as of April 3, 2017
Aug 13 Barclays Plc's finance director Chris Lucas could leave the bank as early as this week, six months ahead of his scheduled retirement, the Guardian reported on Tuesday, citing health issues.
Barclays declined to comment on the report. ()
Lucas, aged 52, announced his retirement in February.
The bank announced in July that JPMorgan executive Tushar Morzaria would take over as finance director in February next year.
CHICAGO, April 13 The United Airlines passenger dragged from a plane in Chicago in an incident that sparked international outrage and turned into a corporate public relations nightmare suffered a concussion and broken nose and will likely sue, his attorney said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, April 13 T-Mobile US Inc bid $8 billion and Dish Network Corp $6.2 billion to win the bulk of broadcast airwaves spectrum for sale in a government auction, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday.