Barclays picks JP Morgan's Morzaria as new finance director

BRIEF-Old Dominion Freight Line to be "official freight carrier for MLB
* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc - co, MLB announced that Old Dominion will be "official freight carrier for Major League Baseball"
LONDON, July 16 Barclays said Tushar Morzaria, an executive at JP Morgan, will become its new finance director in February, bringing in someone from outside British banking to help its recovery from a series of scandals.
It ends a lengthy search for a finance director, after the bank said in February Chris Lucas would step down after six years in the role.
Morzaria is currently chief financial officer of corporate and investment banking at JP Morgan Chase, where he has spent the majority of his career.
* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc - co, MLB announced that Old Dominion will be "official freight carrier for Major League Baseball"
* Coach Inc- under terms of offer letter Joshua Schulman will receive an initial base salary of $950,000 per year - sec filing
* Oceaneering announces Anadarko Constellation umbilical contract