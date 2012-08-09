Barclays says David Walker to be new chairman

LONDON Aug 9 Barclays said on Thursday David Walker, a former British Treasury official, would succeed Marcus Agius as chairman from Nov. 1.

In a statement the UK bank said Walker would become a non-executive director on Sept. 1, taking on the chairman's role two months later.

Walker is currently a senior adviser to US bank Morgan Stanley and is also a former executive director of the Bank of England and former deputy chairman of Lloyds.

Agius resigned last month following the interest rate rigging scandal that has hit the British bank.