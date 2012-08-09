Barclays says David Walker to be new chairman

BRIEF-Zadar arranges $2 mln strategic non-brokered private placement
LONDON Aug 9 Barclays said on Thursday David Walker, a former British Treasury official, would succeed Marcus Agius as chairman from Nov. 1.
In a statement the UK bank said Walker would become a non-executive director on Sept. 1, taking on the chairman's role two months later.
Walker is currently a senior adviser to US bank Morgan Stanley and is also a former executive director of the Bank of England and former deputy chairman of Lloyds.
Agius resigned last month following the interest rate rigging scandal that has hit the British bank.
* Colony Starwood Homes announces upsize and pricing of public offering of common shares
HONG KONG, March 2 A subsidiary of BlackRock Inc has become the first United States-based asset manager to be awarded a Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) quota to invest in China's capital markets.