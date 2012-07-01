Barclays Chairman Agius set to quit Monday -source

LONDON, July 1 Barclays Plc Chairman Marcus Agius is set to announce his resignation on Monday following the interest rate rigging scandal that has hit the British bank, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

He will be the first big name to leave following a $453 million fine for Barclays by UK and U.S. regulators last week for submitting inaccurate Libor submissions, which has prompted calls for both Agius and CEO Bob Diamond to quit.

Barclays declined to comment.