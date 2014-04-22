Barclays to quit majority of commodities businesses

LONDON, April 22 Barclays Plc said it
is quitting the majority of its commodities businesses to join a
retreat from the area by a number of banks as tougher
regulations make it less profitable.
Barclays will exit from most of its metals, energy and
agricultural trading but remain trading precious metals, some
oil and gas instruments, and index products, the bank said on
Tuesday. The smaller business will be focused on electronic
execution, it said.
Barclays is expected to next month unveil a wider reduction
in the size of its investment bank, as it attempts to cut costs
and improvise profitability by axing areas that have been
hardest hit by tougher regulations.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Huw Jones)