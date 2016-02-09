Barclays appoints JPMorgan's Paul Compton as new COO

LONDON Feb 9 Britain's Barclays Plc
has named JPmorgan Chase & Co executive Paul Compton its
new Chief Operating Officer, following the departure of Jonathan
Moulds.
Compton, who will join in May, will oversee operations &
technology, structural reform, cost transformation and major
project delivery, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
Compton's appointment comes at a time when Barclays has been
reviewing global operations, and closely follows the appointment
of another JPMorgan veteran, Jes Staley, as chief executive in
December.
Barclays said in an internal memo to staff in January that
it planned to cut about 1,000 jobs in investment banking
worldwide and close its cash equities business in Asia.
Moulds will leave the bank to pursue other opportunities,
Barclays said in its statement.
