Ex-Barclays trader pleads guilty in U.S. in forex probe

NEW YORK Jan 4 A former trader at Barclays Plc pleaded guilty on Wednesday to U.S. charges arising from a global investigation of the manipulation of foreign-exchange prices at major banks, the U.S. Justice Department said.

Jason Katz, a former trader at Barclays who later worked at BNP Paribas SA, pleaded guilty in federal court in Manhattan to participating in a price-fixing conspiracy, becoming the first individual to admit wrongdoing in the criminal probe. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)
