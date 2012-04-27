UPDATE 1-Shareholders rebuke Barclays, Credit Suisse over pay

* Investors angry at payouts, want more of the spoils
* More than a quarter of Barclays investors could rebel
* Barclays promises higher dividends, shares rise
* Credit Suisse boss defends pay strategy
By Matt Scuffham and Katharina Bart
LONDON/ZURICH, April 27 More than a quarter of
Barclays shareholders look set to vote against the
British bank's controversial pay plan for bosses and Credit
Suisse is also facing a backlash as investors seek a
greater share of profits.
Stormy annual shareholder meetings at both banks got
underway on Friday with many attendees complaining executives
are getting too big a slice of bank income at their expense.
Anger is also rife in the population at large that an
industry whose excesses sparked the global economic downturn is
still awarding its leaders multi-million dollar pay outs.
"People feel that bankers and the banking sector have lost
touch with what's real," said Jim Arnott, 56, an executive coach
in London who counts bankers among his clients.
"The majority of people feel it's just a culture of greed."
Barclays Chairman Marcus Agius apologised for badly
communicating the bank's pay strategy and promised to
"materially" increase the dividend shareholders receive, helping
to lift the bank's shares more than 4 percent.
But he was heckled during his speech to a packed hall of
about 2,000 shareholders and his comments about pay were greeted
with laughter in some quarters.
Politicians and shareholder advisory groups urged investors
to send a clear message to banks on the need for pay restraint.
"This is a good example of a company which recently ... has
been paying three times as much in bonuses as it was in
dividends to its own shareholders and it's a good example of
shareholders standing up and saying no, this is not acceptable,"
UK Business Secretary Vince Cable told ITV News.
Barclays paid out 660 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in
dividends last year, while its bonus pot for investment bank
staff was 1.5 billion pounds, and across the bank it paid 2.5
billion in "performance costs."
Decent results from both Barclays and Credit Suisse this
week could quell any rebellion, although many of the votes on
the non-binding issue were made early in the week.
The Association of British Insurers and advisory group Pirc
have opposed the pay for Barclays Chief Executive Bob Diamond,
who took home 17 million pounds last year despite describing
profitability as "unacceptable".
The bank last week tweaked his award after investors voiced
their anger in meetings with Agius, although many critics said
it had not done enough.
"YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED"
Credit Suisse chief executive Brady Dougan sought to head
off criticism on pay in his address to shareholders.
"I recognize that this can be a very controversial topic ...
However, having the right policies and structures in place is
particularly important for a global bank, which is dependent on
experienced and highly qualified people," he said.
But shareholders proved more angered than appeased by a
30-minute lecture on the bank's pay practices by Aziz Syriani,
who heads the board's compensation committee.
"You should be ashamed of yourselves for taking so much
money away from us. We are the owners of this bank, and you are
our employees. We should be the ones who decide what you earn,"
said Rudolf Weber, to applause from other shareholders.
Dougan was not Credit Suisse's top earner for 2011 - that
honour went to Robert Shafir, who earned 8.5 million francs for
running the asset management arm which posted a 10 percent rise
in pretax profit.
Credit Suisse, which is cutting 3,500 jobs, said it has not
paid top executives any cash awards for the past four years,
opting for stock-based schemes linked to the bank's share price.
The anger in Europe mirrors protests in the United States,
where shareholders in Citigroup surprisingly voted down
its executive pay plan last week, while protesters at Wells
Fargo's AGM turned up with a huge inflated rat, pockets
stuffed with dollar bills.