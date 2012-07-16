Barclays saw improving aggressive culture as "critical"

LONDON, July 16 The board of Barclays
in February said improving a culture that was seen as too
aggressive and resolving a difficult relationship with the UK
regulator were "critical" to its future, according to minutes
released of a board meeting.
The comments were included in minutes of a board meeting on
Feb. 9 where the Financial Services Authority told the bank it
had concerns about an "aggressive" culture.
The minutes said after the FSA left, the board discussed
"the need to get the tone from the top right".
It added: "Resolving this was critical to the future of the
group."
The minutes were released as part of a probe into the
manipulation of Libor interest rates at Barclays.