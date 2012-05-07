Barclays U.S. card unit bids for online deposits

May 7 The U.S. credit card unit of Barclays
is joining the competition for online savings from
individuals.
Barclays introduced a website on Monday to take deposits in
a push to diversify its funding for its roughly $12 billion of
card assets, said Steve Carp, managing director of deposits for
Barclays US in Wilmington, Delaware.
The card business currently gets roughly half of its funding
from so-called brokered-deposits, which are generally considered
less stable than deposits made by individuals. The other half of
the funding comes from the subsidiary's London-based parent.
The Barclays site will compete on rates for high-yield
savings accounts and for certificates of deposit, Carp said.
Carp acknowledged in an interview that online competition
for deposits has increased recently with bidding for funds by
Ally Financial Inc, CIT Group and ING Direct, a unit of
Capital One Financial Corp.
But Carp said consumer interest in online savings has
increased as well. "It is a segment that is growing," Carp said.
A survey commissioned by Barclays found that 58 percent of
adults with savings accounts would switch to an online-only
account if it consistently offered higher rates.
The ease with which people can transfer funds over the
internet will help, he said. Individuals will be able to link
existing checking accounts at other banks directly to Barclays
online savings accounts, Carp said.
The unit issues co-branded credit cards with companies
including retailer LL Bean and US Airways.