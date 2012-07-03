TIMELINE-Barclays' Diamond resigns after rate-rigging scandal

July 3 Barclays Chief Executive Bob
Diamond resigned on Tuesday in the wake of an interest
rate-rigging scandal.
Here is a timeline of events from his joining the bank to
his leaving it:
1996 - Bob Diamond is appointed Chief Executive of Barclays
Global Markets.
1997 - In a strategic U-turn, Barclays decides to dismantle
its Barclays de Zoete Wedd (BZW) unit, which failed to fulfil
the bank's ambition to make it a top global investment bank and
ran into derivatives losses as the emerging markets crisis
began.
- Credit Suisse First Boston buys BZW's equities business.
Barclays is left with the rump investment banking unit, which it
renamed Barclays Capital.
2002 - Diamond becomes executive director for markets.
2005 - Documents from the Financial Services Authority (FSA)
and the U.S.'s Commodities Futures Trading Regulator (CFTC) will
later detail multiple occasions when Barclays traders sought to
manipulate the London Interbank Offer Rate (Libor) between 2005
and 2009 while Diamond headed the British bank's investment
banking operations.
2007 - Barclays is trumped in October by a consortium led by
Royal Bank of Scotland after an acrimonious pursuit of
Dutch bank ABN AMRO, leaving Diamond keen for a new
challenge.
2008 - Barclays refuses aid from the British government
during the financial crisis and sells shares to Abu Dhabi and
Qatar instead. Qatar's sovereign wealth fund pays 1.4 billion
pounds in June for a 6.2 percent stake, and a member of Qatar's
ruling family spent 432 million pounds on a 1.9 percent stake.
- Barclays Capital says in September it has relaunched its
U.S. Equity Trading and Research division, following the
acquisition for $1.75 billion of the North American investment
banking and capital markets businesses of the bankrupt Lehman
Brothers.
2009 - Diamond's pay slumps to 250,000 pounds ($366,500) in
2008 from over 21 million pounds in 2007. He did, however,
receive 7.4 million pounds in cash and 22 million pounds' worth
of shares awarded in previous years.
- Barclays completes the sale of its asset management arm to
U.S. fund manager BlackRock in December for $15.2 billion, or
$1.7 billion more than when it struck the deal in June after a
jump in BlackRock's share price.
- Under the deal Barclays takes a 19.9 percent stake in the
enlarged BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager.
Barclays CEO John Varley and Barclays Capital CEO Bob Diamond
both join the BlackRock board.
2011 - Bob Diamond takes over as chief executive on Jan. 1,
three months earlier than planned. Diamond takes over from John
Varley, who is stepping down after six years as CEO.
- Diamond was paid a bonus of 6.5 million pounds for 2010
when he was head of Barclays Capital.
2012 - The British government orders an independent review
into the workings of key lending rates between banks after
Barclays is found guilty of manipulating them and fined $453
million.
- Barclays Chairman Marcus Agius resigns on July 2.
- Bob Diamond resigns on July 3 and will appear before the
parliamentary committee probing the scandal on July 4.