UK's Barclays looks to move on from Libor scandal

LONDON Oct 31 Barclays reports
third-quarter results on Wednesday, with new chief executive
Antony Jenkins aiming to restore some stability after a
tumultuous summer for the UK bank dominated by fallout from the
Libor interest rate rigging scandal.
Jenkins, appointed CEO at the end of August, has taken over
from Bob Diamond, who resigned after Barclays was fined for its
part in manipulating the Libor benchmark interest rate.
Investors are looking for clues on how radical the new CEO will
be in shaking up the bank.
Jenkins, due to unveil a full strategic plan in February, is
expected to focus more on retail banking and less on riskier
investment banking but the shift could be gradual as the latter
provides the bulk of the bank's profits.
Barclays is expected to report an adjusted third quarter
pretax profit broadly in line with analysts forecasts of 1.7
billion pounds ($2.7 billion). Analysts say it is in a stronger
position than rivals to cope with troubled euro zone economies
and tougher finance sector regulations.
Swiss bank UBS unveiled plans on Tuesday to fire
10,000 staff and wind down its fixed income business. Barclays
and Deutsche Bank stand to benefit from UBS's
retreat. Deutsche Bank's investment bank produced record third
quarter revenue and helped lift group profit by 20 percent.
Barclays has already warned it will take a 700 million pound
charge in the third quarter for the mis-selling of payment
protection insurance. It is also expected to take a 1.1 billion
pound accounting-related hit on the value of its own debt.
The bank suffered another blow this week when a High Court
Judge ordered it to stand trial over damages stemming from Libor
manipulation - the first such case to be heard in a British
court.
The case relates to the mis-selling of interest rate swaps
to small businesses, for which Barclays has already set aside a
450 million pound provision, a number which analysts now believe
could rise further.
Barclays Chairman Marcus Agius will step down on Wednesday,
handing over to David Walker, who has said he will work closely
with Jenkins to shake up culture and reshape the bank.