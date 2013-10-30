UPDATE 2-Barclays says helping with FX probe, profits fall

* Q3 underlying pretax profit 1.4 bln stg vs f'cst 1.25 bln
* Q3 investment bank profit 463 mln stg vs 988 mln stg
* Barclays shares up 2.5 percent
* CEO cautious about operating environment
By Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Oct 30 Barclays said it was
cooperating with regulators investigating the possible
manipulation of currency trading by major banks, deepening
scrutiny of the bank's practices as it grapples with a slump in
investment bank income.
Barclays, Britain's third-biggest bank by market value, said
on Wednesday it was reviewing its foreign exchange trading
"covering a several year period" and was cooperating with
authorities investigating possible attempts to manipulate
certain benchmark currency exchange rates.
Several banks are under the spotlight over alleged rigging
in the $5.3 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market, and UBS
and Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday they were
cooperating with regulators.
The investigation adds to a string of probes faced by
Barclays boss Antony Jenkins, who took over as chief executive
14 months ago and is trying to rebuild his bank's reputation
after a series of scandals while trying to withstand a trading
slowdown in its core bond market.
Barclays reported underlying pretax profit of 1.4 billion
pounds ($2.3 billion) for the three months to the end of
September, down from 1.9 billion a year ago but above an average
forecast of 1.25 billion from analysts polled by the company.
Profits at its investment bank fell to 463 million pounds
from 988 million a year ago and below expectations.
It was the unit's lowest profit since the end of 2011 and
was largely due to a 44 percent slump in revenue from fixed
income, currency and commodities in the latest quarter.
Activity across banks has been hit by uncertainty over U.S.
monetary policy, but Barclays' performance was worse than most
of its biggest rivals.
Barclays shares were up 2.5 percent at 272.8 pence by 0812
GMT, as analysts said bad bond trading had been expected and the
absence of any new provisions for mis-selling was positive.
"Barclays is at a stage where management attention in the
medium term will largely be focused on fixing the deleveraging
process and boosting capital levels," said Bernstein analyst
Chirantan Barua. "Meanwhile (the) fixed income outlook globally
remains muted in the medium term."
Barclays raised 5.8 billion pound in a rights issue last
month to meet a capital shortfall identified by its regulator.
The bank said that, including the fundraising, its common equity
Tier 1 capital ratio improved to 9.6 percent, based on full
Basel capital rules that are being phased in.
The UK regulator said banks must meet a leverage ratio - a
measure of its capital to assets - of 3 percent. Barclays said
the rights issue would lift its leverage ratio to 2.9 percent,
or 2.6 percent based on the same criteria used by the regulator.
It plans to retain earnings and sell more assets to help
reach the target.
Jenkins said he was pleased with progress in turning the
bank around, but remained cautious about the operating
environment.