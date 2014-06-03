Barclays cuts several hundred investment bank jobs -sources

LONDON, June 3 Barclays Plc has this
week cut several hundred jobs in its investment bank as part of
its plan to shrink the business by 7,000 staff over the next
three years to save costs, people familiar with the matter said.
The cuts will mostly be in the fixed income, currencies and
commodities (FICC) trading and markets businesses, rather than
in advisory and equities. FICC is the area that Barclays and
several other banks such as UBS AG are scaling back
due to falling revenues and tougher regulations.
The precise number of job losses was not known, but there
will be cuts in Asia, Europe and the United States, the sources
said. The latest cuts add to more than 400 already made by the
British bank in its investment bank this year.
Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins last month reined in
the bank's ambitions to be a Wall Street powerhouse and said he
would cut about one in four jobs in the division, as part of a
plan to cut 19,000 jobs across the bank.
"As stated on May 8, at the time of our strategy update,
Barclays plans to reduce the headcount of its investment bank by
approximately 7,000 over the course of three years," a spokesman
for Barclays said.
"These reductions are in line with our commitment to a
higher-returning investment bank with an origination-led banking
strategy and a markets business focused on standardised, liquid
products."
Jenkins is attempting to cut costs and improve profitability
at the bank. Trading revenues in FICC, especially interest rate
trading, have slumped in the past year amid a low interest rate
environment and banks have to hold more capital against the
business, driving down returns.
Shareholders were also angered when Barclays raised bonuses
for investment bank staff last year, despite a fall in profits.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)