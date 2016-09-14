UK regulator bans former Barclays executive over misconduct

LONDON, Sept 14 A former Barclays executive has
been banned from holding senior positions in the UK financial
services industry for misconduct, the Financial Services
Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday.
Andrew Tinney, the former chief operating officer of
Barclays' wealth and investment management division who left the
bank in 2013, is contesting the FCA decision and has referred it
to the Upper Tribunal, a body that hears challenges to FCA
notices, for review.
The Barclays unit hit the headlines last November when the
FCA fined the bank 72 million pounds ($95 million) for cutting
corners when vetting wealthy clients, identified as Qatari by
sources, to win a 1.9 billion pound "elephant" deal in 2011 and
2012.
($1 = 0.7578 pounds)
