UK regulator fines Barclays $62 million for client fund failings

LONDON, Sept 23 Britain's financial watchdog
said on Tuesday it had fined Barclays 38 million pounds
($62 million) for failing to ensure that customer money was
properly safeguarded and adequate records kept.
The fine is the highest ever imposed by Britain's Financial
Conduct Authority (FCA) for client asset breaches, reflecting
what it called "significant weaknesses" in Barclays' systems and
controls between November 2007 and January 2012.
Barclays said it had not profited from the issue and that no
customers had lost out as a result of the failings.
(1 US dollar = 0.6106 British pound)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Kirstin Ridley)