UPDATE 2-Barclays takes $77 mln hit from British and U.S. fines

* Britain's FCA fines bank 38 mln stg for client asset
breaches
* SEC imposes $15 mln fine over post-Lehman compliance
failings
LONDON/NEW YORK, Sept 23 British bank Barclays
was hit with a combined $77 million in fines from
British and U.S. regulators on Tuesday as the lender continues
to be dogged by problems from its past.
Barclays was fined 38 million pounds ($62 million) by
Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for exposing
customers to unnecessary risks by failing to ensure that client
assets were properly safeguarded and adequate records kept.
Hours later it was hit with a $15 million fine from the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for lax internal
compliance processes after its takeover of the U.S. operations
of Lehman Brothers in September 2008.
The SEC said Barclays will be required to undertake certain
remedial steps, including the hiring of an independent
compliance consultant.
It U.S. regulator said that Barclays failed to enhance its
compliance programme when it bought Lehman's advisory business
after the U.S. bank's collapse. The shortcomings, the SEC said,
led Barclays to commit a variety of other violations of federal
laws governing investment advisers.
It said the violations resulted in overcharging and client
losses of approximately $472,000 and additional revenue to
Barclays of more than $3.1 million. The bank has since
reimbursed or credited affected clients about $3.8 million, the
SEC said.
Barclays is trying to improve standards and its corporate
culture after being rocked by a series of scandals - including
the mis-selling of loan insurance and the attempted manipulation
of Libor interest rates - which raised concern about lax
standards.
CLIENT ASSET BREACHES
Earlier on Tuesday the FCA imposed its highest fine for
client asset breaches and said there were "significant
weaknesses" in Barclays' systems and controls between November
2007 and January 2012 that put 16.5 billion pounds of client's
assets at risk.
The FCA, which has tightened rules governing client asset
protection since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, said
that customers risked incurring extra costs, lengthy delays or
losing their assets if the bank had become insolvent.
"Barclays failed to apply the lessons from our previous
enforcement actions, numerous industry-wide warnings and exposed
its clients to unnecessary risk," said Tracey McDermott, the
head of enforcement and financial crime at the FCA.
"All firms should be clear after Lehman that there is no
excuse for failing to safeguard client assets."
Barclays, which said it did not profit from these failings
and that no customer had lost money, qualified for a 30 percent
fine reduction because it cooperated with the FCA. This reduced
the penalty from an original 54 million pounds.
"Barclays identified and self-reported to the FCA the issues
giving rise to the FCA's findings and we accept their
conclusion," the bank said in an emailed statement. "Barclays
has subsequently enhanced its systems to resolve these issues
and to ensure we have the requisite processes in place."
Barclays said the SEC's action related to activity between
2009 and 2011 and it had since strengthened its supervisory and
control environment.
