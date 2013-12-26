U.S. regulator fines Barclays over decade of records failures

Dec 26 Barclays Plc has been fined
$3.75 million by a U.S. regulator over its alleged decade-long
failure to properly keep electronic records, emails and instant
messages.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority on Thursday said
that from 2002 to April 2012, Barclays failed to preserve order
data, trade confirmations, account records and other information
in a format that prevented their alteration or erasure, known as
"Write-Once, Read-Many" or "WORM."
It also said Barclays failed to properly retain attachments
to some Bloomberg emails from May 2007 to May 2010, and failed
to properly retain about 3.3 million Bloomberg instant messages
from October 2008 to May 2010.
FINRA said that once Barclays' system encountered an
attachment to an instant message that it had processed earlier
on a given day, it would stop accepting instant messages for
that day.
"Ensuring the integrity, accuracy and accessibility of
electronic books and records is essential to a firm's ability to
meet its compliance obligations," FINRA enforcement chief Brad
Bennett said in a statement.
Barclays did not admit or deny wrongdoing but agreed to a
censure and the entry of FINRA's findings. A spokeswoman for the
British bank declined to comment.
FINRA is an independent regulator that oversees more than
4,100 securities firms.