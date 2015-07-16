Barclays to pay $800,000 fine for U.S. data reporting errors

| NEW YORK, July 16
NEW YORK, July 16 Wall Street's self-funded
watchdog fined a unit of Barclays PLC $800,000 for
violations related to how the bank reported stock trades over a
more than two-year period, hampering the regulator's ability to
properly monitor the market.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said late
Wednesday that Barclays Capital did not properly update its
electronic systems to comply with regulations from August 2009
that required that executing brokers report trades, as well as
the name of the executing parties of the trades, to FINRA.
As a result, between Aug. 3, 2009 and Dec. 11, 2012,
Barclays failed to identify the correct executing party on
around 90 million reports with other broker dealers that were
sent to FINRA's trade reporting facility.
"Reporting inaccurate data to FINRA impacts the integrity of
FINRA's audit trail and the ability of regulators to conduct
appropriate surveillance of member firm's trading activity," the
regulator said.
Barclays consented to the fine without admitting or denying
the allegations, and declined comment. The bank was fined
$10,000 by FINRA in December 2010 for equity trade reporting
violations stemming from November 2008.
Like most big banks, Barclays operates it own in-house
electronic trading venue, known as a "dark pool," where other
brokers can send stock orders to be executed rather than sending
them to a stock exchange where they might be charged higher fees
and others may see the orders and bet against them.
New York's attorney general in June 2014 accused Barclays of
fraud over how it operated within its dark pool, saying it
misled investors to boost its own profits. Barclays has denied
any wrongdoing and said that no investors have been harmed.
Separately, FINRA settled a case with a unit of UBS Group AG
last week that opens that bank up to new scrutiny of
its compliance supervision of its electronic trading platform
over the next nine months.
The case stemmed from a follow-up examination from another
FINRA case in which UBS paid $12 million in fines in 2011 and
agreed to fix certain data reporting problems. In a follow-up
examination two years later, the regulator found ongoing
violations in which batches of trades entered electronically by
UBS into a FINRA audit system were incomplete or inaccurate.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Bill Rigby)