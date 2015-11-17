Barclays could face another $100 million fine in FX inquiry: FT

Nov 17 British bank Barclays Plc could
face another $100 million fine by the New York Department of
Financial Services (DFS) over forex market practices, the
Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the case.
The New York Department of Financial Services could not
immediately be contacted for comment. Barclays declined to
comment on the report.
The DFS is focussing on a practice of backing out of trades
at the last minute if the market moves against the bank, known
as "last look", according to FT. (on.ft.com/1N9FRmw)
Industry guidelines warn banks not to abuse "last look"
rights to reject deals on foreign exchange platforms.
Barclays had agreed in May to pay $650 million on charges
related to U.S. dollars and euro trading in the forex spot
market.
The latest fine is smaller than the one in May because it
relates to a smaller volume of trades, the FT said.
Barclays agreed to pay $120 million earlier this month to
settle private U.S. litigation accusing it of conspiring with
rivals to rig the benchmark interest rate known as Libor.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)