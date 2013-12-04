Barclays spinout eyeing up to $1 bln for debut fund

Dec 4 (peHUB) - A new firm formed by former distressed debt
executives from Barclays is preparing to hit the fundraising
trail in search of about $1 billion, according to two people
with knowledge of the situation.
Glendon Capital Management, which formed in April, will
likely launch its debut fund in the first half of 2014, one
person said. A spokesperson for Glendon declined to comment.
Glendon was formed by Barclays' former head of distressed
debt and special situations investing Matthew Barrett, and
former managing directors Holly Kim and Brian Berman.
The three worked at Barclays from 2006 to 2013,
according to regulatory filings by Glendon. Eitan Melamed joined
in 2007 from Goldman Sachs. Barrett, Kim and Berman all joined
Barclays from Oaktree Capital Management.
Barclays spun the team off earlier this year and it
continues to manage Barclays money. Glendon has about $2.8
billion in assets under management, which includes some capital
from Barclays as well as other client accounts, according to
filings with the SEC and one of the sources.
Barclays allowed Glendon to raise some capital from external
sources, and those investors are expected to commit to the new
fund, one of the people said.
The team has generated an annual rate of return of about 17
percent since 2007, according to one source in the market.
Meanwhile, Barclays has been going through big changes since
hiring new chief executive officer Antony Jenkins last year.
Jenkins has overseen a program of review of business lines and
cuts focused on reducing the size of the bank's balance sheet.
Earlier this year, Reuters reported that as part of Jenkins'
review, the bank had axed 3,700 jobs, cut pay for investment
bankers, halted speculative trading in soft commodities and
closed a profitable tax advisory unit.
A Barclays spokesperson declined to comment.