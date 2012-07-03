Barclays faces tough search for next Diamond

| LONDON, July 3
LONDON, July 3 Barclays Plc has few
obvious candidates who would be able to restore the British
bank's tarnished image after the departure of Chief Executive
Bob Diamond.
With Chairman Marcus Agius also set to leave following
Barclays' record-breaking fine for attempting to manipulate
interbank lending rates, the bank has to fill its top two roles.
Potential replacements with Diamond's tough business acumen
- and the ability to repair Barclays' image - are few and far
between, analysts, bankers and investors said, signalling
uncertainty ahead for all concerned.
Agius himself conceded the point, telling reporters there
were "not that many" people with the right qualities.
Some saw a possible candidate in Bill Winters, former co-CEO
of JPMorgan in Europe, if he wants the job. Winters has
been linked with top jobs at UBS AG and elsewhere
since his sudden exit from JPMorgan in 2010, but has not been
tempted.
"It's going to be difficult (finding a new CEO), it's not
going to be a very long list. The obvious name is Bill Winters -
he's very well regarded," said Chris Wheeler, analyst at
Mediobanca, adding Barclays would probably go for someone from
outside its own ranks.
"Barclays has strong capital and liquidity and it's quite an
exciting job. But will they be allowed to do it, and get paid to
do it?" Wheeler asked, referring to possible political and
regulatory pressures and the backlash on bankers' pay.
Winters enhanced his standing by being one of the five
members on an independent commission that recommended
far-reaching changes to UK banking, which are being implemented.
Dual U.S.-UK citizen Winters may be well accepted by
regulators, politicians and shareholders, who have set their
sights on a rare breed of banker who can deliver Barclays'
commercial objectives without giving an impression of wanting to
win business at all costs.
TIPPED FOR THE TOP
The strongest internal candidate to replace Diamond could be
Antony Jenkins, who runs the bank's retail and commercial
banking operations. The former Citigroup executive, 50,
was seen as a future CEO, but has little investment banking
experience and would not mark a clean break.
Another candidate is Naguib Kheraj, the former Barclays
finance director who briefly headed JPMorgan Cazenove before the
investment bank was fully swallowed by JPMorgan.
Kheraj has been tipped for CEO roles in the past, such as at
Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and may be up for the
challenge. But he is still an adviser at Barclays and only left
as finance director in 2007, so was at the bank when some
traders were trying to manipulate Libor rates, wh i ch could count
against him.
Two long shots could be Jes Staley, head of JPMorgan's
investment bank - but only if he sees little chance of getting
the top job there - or Hugo Banziger, former head of risk at
Deutsche Bank AG who was ousted earlier this year.
Bookmaker Ladbrokes said Jenkins is favourite for the job at
odds of 2/1. Winters is 5/2 and Kheraj is 4/1. Current finance
director Lucas is 6/1.
Some of the bank's shareholders would prefer an external
candidate as the best guarantee of a culture change after
60-year old American Diamond sowed a competitive and aggressive
atmosphere, former colleagues have said.
SUCCESSION PLAN
"While making an internal candidate CEO has attractions, in
that they would hit the ground running, there might be problems
with the perception of such an appointment," one top 25 Barclays
shareholder, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters.
"Promoting an existing manager might not look like it is
doing enough to tackle problems with aspects of the bank's
culture which the Libor scandal has exposed."
But without swift progress to fill the vacant roles, any
praise for the board's dramatic shake-up of the bank's executive
ranks could quickly evaporate.
Investors will be looking for evidence of a succession plan
being implemented, said Simon Wong, a partner at corporate
governance watchdog Governance for Owners.
"There were concerns expressed that perhaps the shareholders
did not want the CEO to step down because there was no obvious
successor, and if that is the case, then that is probably the
biggest failing of the board," Wong said.
"It is so important for the CEO to exhibit strong values and
to be able to communicate those values ... It's really about the
tone at the top. To be mindful of the public mission of a bank."
Asked how long Barclays would take to fill Diamond's role,
and the role he is slated to leave, Agius was less than
specific.
"How long is a piece of string?", he told reporters on a
conference call, arguing he was the obvious person to lead the
search despite reiterating his intention to leave.
Graham Dietz, a lecturer at Durham Business School who
recently hosted workshops on how to rebuild trust for UBS
executives in the wake of its rogue trading scandal, said the
lack of an obvious succession plan was a major shortfall by the
Barclays board.
"The three things you think about when you consider whether
a person or organisation is trustworthy are motives, ability and
integrity. They have failed on ... the triple whammy,
demonstrating complete incompetence on how to handle this."