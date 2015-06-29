MOVE-Barclays names former Fed official as senior adviser

June 29 Barclays Plc has appointed
Richard Fisher, former president and chief executive officer of
the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, as a senior adviser,
effective July 1.
Fisher would help provide Barclays and its clients with
insights on monetary policy, financial markets and services,
global trade negotiations and regulatory matters, said Tom King,
chief executive officer of the investment bank at Barclays.
Fisher served as president and CEO of the Federal Reserve
Bank of Dallas from April 2005 to March 2015.
Previously, he worked at a strategic advisory firm and from
1997 and 2001, served as deputy U.S. Trade Representative,
overseeing the implementation of the North American Free Trade
Agreement in this role among others.
He currently serves on the boards of PepsiCo and
AT&T.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim in Washington; Editing by David
Gregorio)