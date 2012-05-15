BRIEF-BCBG filed Chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* BCBG takes next step in repositioning its brands through chapter 11 reorganization
PARIS May 14 Barclays wants to sell its retail banking business in France and keep only its business dealing with corporate customers there, Les Echos reported in a preview of the front page of its Tuesday edition.
The newspaper said HSBC and La Banque Postale could make an offer, without giving any indication of the source of its information.
No further details were given in the brief item on the front page of the newspaper. The full article was not immediately available.
Barclays declined to comment. La Banque Postale and HSBC were not immediately reachable for comment.
* BCBG takes next step in repositioning its brands through chapter 11 reorganization
WASHINGTON, March 1 President Donald Trump and his top advisors have often scoffed at government support of green energy. His chief strategist called it “madness.”
March 1 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, will price its initial public offering after the U.S. stock market closes on Wednesday in the most eagerly awaited technology IPO since Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba went public in 2014.