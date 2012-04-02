Barclays names co-heads for finance/risk solutions

April 2 Barclays Plc named new co-heads
of its global finance and risk solutions business as well as a
chief strategy officer, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
John Langley and Joe McGrath will head up the finance and
risk solutions business and report to the bank's head of global
investment banking, Skip McGee. Langley and McGrath will join
the investment banking division's executive committee.
They succeed Larry Wieseneck, who was appointed chief
strategy officer.
McGrath was previously head of leveraged finance at the bank
and Langley has been head of risk solutions at Barclays since
early 2011.