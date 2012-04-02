版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 2日 星期一 23:29 BJT

Barclays names co-heads for finance/risk solutions

April 2 Barclays Plc named new co-heads of its global finance and risk solutions business as well as a chief strategy officer, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

John Langley and Joe McGrath will head up the finance and risk solutions business and report to the bank's head of global investment banking, Skip McGee. Langley and McGrath will join the investment banking division's executive committee.

They succeed Larry Wieseneck, who was appointed chief strategy officer.

McGrath was previously head of leveraged finance at the bank and Langley has been head of risk solutions at Barclays since early 2011.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐