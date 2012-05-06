Barclays to offer online US savings accounts-FT

LONDON May 6 British bank Barclays is
moving into the U.S. retail banking market for the first time in
decades with the launch of an online savings account, the
Financial Times said on Monday.
The bank will from Monday target U.S. savers with an instant
access account and longer-term cash products that pay interest
rates of up to 1.75 percent for five-year deposits, the FT said.
The online savings account is designed to secure cheaper and
more stable funding for planned growth in its international
credit card business.
The newspaper cited people close to the bank as saying
Barclays has no plans to establish a retail branch presence in
the United States.
Barclays has provided credit cards there through its
Barclaycard arm since it bought a Delaware-based lender in 2004.