Barclays to sell French retail banking unit-paper

PARIS May 14 Barclays wants to sell
its retail banking business in France and keep only its business
dealing with corporate customers there, Les Echos reported in a
preview of the front page of its Tuesday edition.
The newspaper said HSBC and La Banque Postale could
make an offer, without giving any indication of the source of
its information.
No further details were given in the brief item on the front
page of the newspaper. The full article was not immediately
available.
La Banque Postale, Barclays and HSBC were not immediately
reachable for comment.