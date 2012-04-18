UPDATE 1-Barclays wealth boss takes Americas role in New York

* Thomas Kalaris moves to New York
* Takes new Americas exec chairman post
* Keeps wealth CEO position and remains committed to its
targets
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, April 18 Barclays is relocating
the head of its wealth and investment business Thomas Kalaris to
New York in order to beef up management of the Americas unit in
a newly created role as its Executive Chairman.
The bank said on Wednesday Kalaris will retain his current
position as Chief Executive of the Wealth and Investment
Management division but will help review the group's strategy in
the Americas.
Kalaris will work alongside Jerry del Missier who is co-CEO
of the corporate and investment banking division and CEO of the
Americas, and the pair will jointly chair the Americas
management team, Barclays said.
A spokesman for Barclays said the London-based senior
management team at the wealth management arm remains unchanged
and the move does not represent a first stage in Kalaris
stepping down from running the division.
The wealth division is sticking to expansion targets and a
three-year 350 million pound investment plan set in 2010, the
spokesman said.
Client assets at the wealth management business stood at 164
billion pounds at the end of 2011, according to the bank's last
results statement.
Barclays recently moved to unify all its businesses under a
single Barclays brand, dropping the name 'Capital' from its
investment banking division and 'Wealth' from its private
banking business.
Before becoming boss of Barclays Wealth in January 2006,
Kalaris was Chief Executive for the Americas and Head of
Distribution and Research at Barclays Capital, based in New
York.
Kalaris first joined Barclays in 1996 following 18 years at
JP Morgan.
Since the financial crisis many banks have put more energy
into their wealth management arms, which boast solid asset bases
that can offset shrinking or volatile capital markets
businesses.
Regional strategies have varied, however, and while some
have chased expansion in the fast growing markets of Asia or the
Middle East, others have narrowed their focus towards home core
regions or types of client.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch has put its wealth
management units outside the United States up for sale while
HSBC has also divested some small foreign private
banking operations.
JP Morgan is setting up a new wealth management business in
the UK aimed at clients whose riches fall short of the $25
million needed to qualify for its elite private bank.