RPT-Barclays says told did not always need to file high Libor

By Steve Slater
LONDON, July 3 Barclays said it was told in
October 2008 by the deputy governor of the Bank of England that
it did not have to submit its Libor interest rates as high as it
had done, according to an internal memo sent by investment bank
boss Bob Diamond at the time.
Deputy Governor Paul Tucker had said senior figures in
Whitehall had raised the issue of Barclays' high Libor
submissions at that time.
The internal memo sent by Diamond to John Varley, then chief
executive officer, and dated Oct. 29, 2008, said: "Further to
our last call, Mr Tucker reiterated that he had received calls
from a number of senior figures within Whitehall to question why
Barclays was always toward the top end of the Libor pricing.
"Mr Tucker stated the levels of calls he was receiving from
Whitehall were senior and that, while he was certain that we did
not need advice, that it did not always need to be the case that
we appeared as high as we have recently."
The memo was released on Tuesday prior to Diamond appearing
before lawmakers on Wednesday.