UPDATE 5-Barclays picks retail banker to replace Diamond

* Troubled bank moves to fill vacant chairman, CEO roles
* Jenkins says needs to transform group, modify culture
* Wants return on equity to beat cost of capital
* Shares close down 1.5 percent
By Sarah White and Steve Slater
LONDON, Aug 30 Barclays named retail
banker Antony Jenkins as chief executive on Thursday, signalling
a shift from riskier investment banking as it tries to recover
from the interest rate-rigging scandal that brought down his
predecessor.
Criticised by regulators for an aggressive culture under
limelight-loving American Bob Diamond, Barclays must now decide
how far to curb the investment bank he built and which generates
most of the British bank's profits.
His soft-spoken manner contrasting with the brash Diamond's,
Jenkins said Barclays had made mistakes and had to change to get
beyond them.
"Getting there will require nothing short of the
transformation of how we operate the business," he said.
He told Reuters: "It would be wrong to ignore some of the
things that have happened in the past. That does require us to
modify the culture."
Jenkins inherits a daunting in-tray.
He was appointed hours after Britain's fourth biggest bank
by market value said fraud prosecutors had launched a criminal
probe into dealings with Qatar in 2008. That comes just two
months after it was fined over $450 million for manipulating
Libor benchmark interest rates, prompting Diamond's resignation.
Jenkins, 51, started as a graduate trainee at Barclays in
1983. After spells elsewhere, he returned six years ago to turn
around its credit card business before taking on all its retail
and business banking.
He had been seen as the leading internal candidate to
succeed Diamond, although some investors had questioned his lack
of investment banking experience and would have preferred an
external hire to mark a bigger change.
INVESTMENT BANK DOUBT
The investment bank has been at the heart of the firm's
recent troubles, but it delivered 54 percent of the group's
underlying profit in the first half of 2012.
"The fact that he's come up the ranks in the retail and
commercial world means he'll take a very fresh view of the
investment bank," Oriel Securities analyst Mike Trippitt said.
"He's a very capable guy."
Jenkins declined to outline plans for the investment bank.
Barclays would only be following other global banks in
scaling back investment banking at a time of tougher economic
conditions and additional regulation, but there was no guarantee
of dramatic changes.
They would be "incremental rather than revolutionary" said
Jason Napier, analyst at Deutsche Bank.
Barclays shares closed down just over 1.5 percent compared
to a 1.2 percent fall in the European banking index. Its
shares are down over 4 percent since the Libor scandal blew up,
valuing the bank at 23 billion pounds.
In style, there is little doubt Jenkins will mark a contrast
with the flashier Diamond, who relished being photographed
handing out the trophies for England's top soccer league, which
the bank sponsors.
Jenkins dislikes football. Known as "AJ", he prefers tennis
and running and likes to keep a low profile.
The Oxford University graduate, who grew up in the central
English town of Stoke-on-Trent, left Barclays in 1989 and spent
16 years at U.S. rival Citi in London and New York before
returning to a bank whose origins date back over 300 years.
STABILITY
"First is a period of stabilisation," Jenkins said,
promising to work with investors, politicians and regulators,
who often bristled at the approach of Diamond, who once famously
said it was time for bankers to stop apologising.
A long-term plan should come in the first quarter of next
year, Jenkins said.
He set less ambitious financial targets than his predecessor
- aiming to deliver return on equity (RoE) above cost of capital
of about 11.5 percent rather than use the absolute RoE target of
13 percent set by Diamond.
RoE is a key measure of profitability and many banks are
struggling to match their cost of capital. The bank's adjusted
RoE was 9.9 percent in the first half of this year.
Some financial analysts doubted whether Jenkins would bring
about a deep change in culture.
"At least he comes from the side of the bank that was
blameless in the recent troubles," said Jane Coffey, head of
equities at Royal London Asset Management.
Given his fondness for technology and gadgets, Jenkins may
be more likely to accelerate change in retail banking as it is
transformed by developments such as contactless card payment and
mobile phone money transfers.
The appointment of Jenkins fills the second of the top two
posts left vacant at Barclays by the Libor scandal.
Outgoing chairman Marcus Agius, who also resigned over the
rate-rigging, will be replaced in November by former Morgan
Stanley advisor David Walker. His background could
appease anyone worried about the future of the investment bank
or the need for an outsider to bring change.
Jenkins will be paid a salary of 1.1 million pounds, but
could take home 8.6 million including bonus, long-term
incentives and pension - or 29 percent less than his
predecessor's maximum.
To think through a problem, he puts on jazz or classical
music, he once said.
"If I have a big meeting that I need to get pumped up for
I'll put on rock music," he added.