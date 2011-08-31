Barclays expects ICB to set pragmatic bank reforms

LONDON Aug 31 British bank Barclays expects next month's report from the UK Independent Commission on Banking (ICB), which could set out the future shape of the industry for years to come, to result in a pragmatic set of new rules for the sector.

The ICB will publish its final report on September 12, and is expected to back earlier findings made in an interim report when it said UK banks should ring-fence their retail operations from their riskier investment banking activities.

Barclays reiterated on Wednesday its opposition to this ring-fencing proposal, which is expected to result in more onerous capital requirements for banks, but said it was confident it could manage any new rules suggested by the ICB.

"Whilst we recognise the need for a safer financial system, ring-fencing is not our first choice but we are confident that a pragmatic set of workabale requirements will emerge which we will be able to manage," Finance Director Chris Lucas told an investor conference organised by Nomura.

Lucas added that trading so far in August had followed the trend of July.

"I said at the time of our half-year results that the performance of our capital markets business in July had been impacted by market conditions while our other businesses had performed in aggregate ahead of their run rate for the first 6 months of the year," said Lucas, whose speech was put up on Barclays' website.

"The same is true of trading in August," he added.

Lucas also said Barclays was making good progress over the sale of its Russian business.

