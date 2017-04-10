版本:
New York financial watchdog investigating Barclays over CEO's actions -source

April 10 New York's Department of Financial Services (DFS) is investigating Barclays over its chief executive's attempt to unmask a whistleblower, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The DFS probe is in the preliminary stages, the person said.

Barclays Chief Executive Jes Staley apologised to the bank's staff on Monday, after the lender said it would dock his pay and reprimand him for failing to follow the lender's policy granting whisteblowers anonymity.

A spokeswoman for Barclays declined to comment.

The bank said in a statement on Monday that it had notified all relevant authorities about its handling of the case.

Barclays is licensed by DFS to do business in New York.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld in New York, writing by Lawrence White)
