Barclays investment bankers prepare for revolution

LONDON Aug 30 A promised return to stability
for scandal-hit Barclays is the last thing its shamed
investment bank can expect from a cultural revolution likely to
bring battles over power and pay.
New chief executive Antony Jenkins, from the less racy world
of credit cards and retail lending, could hardly be further from
the Masters of the Universe who were epitomised by his
predecessor Bob Diamond and blamed for the breaches that cost
him his job.
While Jenkins has made plain he wants cultural change after
Barclays Plc was fined by regulators for rigging Libor benchmark
interest rates, few suspect he would scrap a division that makes
most of the British bank's profit before tax.
One Barclays investment banker described Jenkins's
appointment as "very sensible", taking the political and public
heat off the bank as a whole. He also has the merit of being an
insider.
"At least this guy knows what it is that keeps Barclays
together," one ex-Barclays debt banker said.
"There's going to be some reactionary stuff and a look at
the culture, but why would you chuck away a massive amount of
profitability?" the banker added.
But Jenkins' rise to the top underscores how the investment
bank has lost the clout it enjoyed internally under former
trader Diamond and a reorganisation is on the cards that will
not please all.
Though he declined to outline how the investment bank will
look, Jenkins has already said the division needs to adjust to
pressures from weak economies and increased regulation.
Pay, in particular, is likely to come under further scrutiny
as part of a cultural overhaul, sources at the bank and rivals
said. Of the 238 key Barclays staff paid an average 1.5 million
pounds each last year, nearly all worked at the investment bank.
Pay constraints, and the departure of investment bank
champion Diamond and key lieutenant Jerry del Missier, could
bring simmering tensions to the boil and potentially mean some
staff quit even in a moribund market for hiring.
IMPLOSION RISK
"The question is really who has the power to keep the
investment bank from imploding," said one former Barclays
investment banker, now working at a fund but still in touch with
ex-colleagues.
Former Barclays employees said the bank's purchase of the
U.S. operations of Lehman Brothers when it collapsed in 2008 had
created some rivalries between the Barclays "old guard" and
ex-Lehman staff.
The rivalry had been kept in check by Diamond, Del Missier
and Rich Ricci, who heads the investment bank, the former
Barclays banker said. The fact that Ricci had stayed in July
when the others left had averted a bloodbath, he said.
"There's been a lot of disarray already and that's going to
continue," he added.
The Lehman acquisition helped boost Barclays' standing as a
top investment bank, allowing it to kickstart a move into
advising on mergers and acquisitions as former Lehman executive
Skip McGee led a big hiring round.
The bank was eighth in global fee rankings at the end of the
second quarter of this year and had gained ground on rivals in
debt markets, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Some bankers said changes made sense at the investment bank,
which employs more than 20,000 of the nearly 140,000 Barclays
staff.
The former Barclays debt banker said his team would get
chewed out every morning for lagging in industry league tables,
which measure banks against each other.
"We needed to be higher every day, and we'd go off and do
whatever we needed to do to get higher," he said.
And to Barclays' advantage, those unhappy with a shake-up
are unlikely to find a different story elsewhere as the broader
industry shifts to taking on less risk after the 2008 financial
crisis.
Few are likely to find attractive jobs at other investment
banks as they also cut back to address regulations and the
impact of the euro zone debt crisis.
"There are not many firms looking to hire. In previous years
you might have seen an exodus, but that's not really viable now
- you'll see some sporadic departures but that's pretty much
it," said Zaheer Ebrahim of headhunters Kennedy Group.