Barclays picks new chief operating officer for investment bank

LONDON Nov 17 British bank Barclays Plc
has promoted the head of its macro markets business to
chief operating officer (COO) of its investment bank, tasked
with accelerating the restructuring of the business.
The London-based bank has appointed Mike Bagguley as COO for
the investment bank with immediate effect, reporting to
investment bank chief executive Tom King, according to a memo
sent to staff by King and seen by Reuters.
Barclays is slimming down its investment bank to try to cut
costs and improve profitability, and King said Bagguley would
aim to accelerate delivery of that strategy.
He will also seek to align infrastructure functions and help
coordinate and deliver projects and join the investment bank's
executive committee, King said.
"Our recent third-quarter results further validate the
strategic choices we made last year but there is more to do,"
King told staff in the memo.
Bagguley has overseen the reduction and reshaping of the
macro business, which includes interest rates, foreign exchange
and commodities products, as trading revenues across the
industry have fallen and tougher regulation hit profitability.
Barclays is one of several banks, including Deutsche Bank
and UBS, to cut back trading activities and
put more focus on areas that have been less hurt by regulation,
such as equities and advisory.
Bagguley joined Barclays in 2001 on the fixed income trading
desk in London and has held senior roles in Tokyo, London, New
York and Johannesburg.
King said Rob Bogucki and Nat Tyce, co-heads of macro
trading, and Kashif Zafar, head of macro distribution, would
jointly lead the bank's macro products business.
The investment bank has not had a chief operating officer
since Justin Bull left in April.
