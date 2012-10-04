REFILE-UPDATE 2-Barclays shakes up investment bank in tough market

* Barclays investment bank boss Ricci unveils management
shake-up -memo
* Wants to position for "challenging" times ahead,
regulatory change
* Group aims to stop activities that pose "reputational
risk"
* McGee gets top U.S. role; tax expert Abrahams to leave
-memo
* Rivals also restructuring to cut costs, axe unprofitable
areas
By Steve Slater
LONDON, Oct 4 Barclays announced a
shake up at its investment bank on Thursday as the group tries
to cut costs in a tough market and reduce risks to its
reputation following the Libor scandal.
Rich Ricci, head of corporate and investment banking, said
he needs to take action to prepare for more difficult times,
while regulatory change and clients' demands mean a greater
degree of regional leadership and coordination is needed.
"We have taken market share through the turbulence of recent
times, but with markets remaining challenging we must continue
to control our own destiny," Ricci said in a memo to staff seen
by Reuters.
He will merge trading and distribution teams across fixed
income, commodities and currencies (FICC) and equities into a
new Markets business, which will be led by Eric Bommensath, who
was previously head of FICC globally and trading in Europe.
Ricci has been reviewing the management structure since
becoming sole head of the business in June, after co-head Jerry
del Missier moved to become chief operating officer.
Top banks on Wall Street and in the City of London are
stepping up efforts to cut costs and streamline operations as it
becomes clear that a slump in trading activity in the last 18
months could continue as the euro zone crisis drags on, leaving
banks overstaffed and unprofitable in many areas.
Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins, who took over in
July after previous boss Bob Diamond stepped down following the
Libor interest rate rigging scandal, is expected to pare back
parts of the investment bank. Diamond spent more than a decade
building up the investment bank.
Jenkins has also said he will stop activities that pose
"reputational risk" for the bank, and Ricci said last month that
this could include parts of its tax advisory practices.
Barclays has been criticised for giving advice on complex
structured tax schemes in the past, drawing fire from
politicians over what they regard as tax avoidance.
Iain Abrahams, one of its specialists on complex tax issues,
will leave the bank at the end of this year, Ricci said in
Thursday's memo.
Abrahams, who became vice chairman of Barclays last year,
worked with the group on treasury and tax issues and managed
some property asset positions for the investment bank.
"REVIEWING STRATEGIES"
Ricci's new top team is likely to have to make cuts across
the business as Jenkins reviews all parts of his bank.
He named Jerry Donini, currently head of equities, as chief
operating officer for corporate and investment banking and set
up a new, single executive committee for the business.
Skip McGee will become chief executive of corporate and
investment banking in the Americas, adding to his role as head
of the advisory division.
McGee joined Barclays as part of its purchase of the U.S.
business of Lehman Brothers in late 2008, and has been one of
the longest serving top bankers on Wall Street.
Patrick Clackson will head the business in Europe, the
Middle East and Asia, and Robert Morrice will remain as chief
executive for Barclays in Asia Pacific.
Ricci said the in Europe the business will review its
country strategies.
Also leaving at the end of the year are Ivan Ritossa, the
investment bank head in Latin America, central and eastern
Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Guglielmo Sartori di
Borgoricco, head of distribution, Ricci said.
He said Tom King, head of advisory in Europe, will become
head of global advisory next year and John Winter, head of
corporate banking, will join the executive committee.