RPT-Barclays sees generational shift, rivals smell blood

* Barclays pares back ambitions to be Wall Street powerhouse
* Jenkins doesn't expect talent exodus after U.S. departures
* Traders spruce up their CVs, talk to headhunters - source
* Barclays to remain largest investment bank in Europe
By Steve Slater
LONDON, May 9 Where Barclays sees a
"generational shift", its investment bank rivals are smelling
blood.
The British bank, which under former chief Bob Diamond
poached top staff and customers from competitors in trouble
after the financial crisis, now risks suffering the same fate as
it radically shrinks its investment banking business.
Diamond's successor as Chief Executive, Antony Jenkins, says
he does not expect a further exodus of top talent after
departures from Barclays' U.S. operation, but some trading staff
at least are preparing for the exit as the bank pares back its
ambitions to be a Wall Street powerhouse.
Barclays announced this week plans to shrink its debt
trading business and axe a quarter of staff, focusing instead on
U.S. and British clients and products where it ranks in the top
five in business such as selling government bonds, stocks and
currencies and advising on deals.
Tom King, who made his career advising telecoms firms on
takeover battles, is tasked with making the strategy work and
hailed it as a "step change" that was needed in a new era of
tougher regulations that have made some trades too expensive.
"We're really shifting the investment bank from one that was
a business run for revenue to one that is being run for return,"
King said on Thursday.
The worry for Jenkins and King is that top staff and clients
leave and the business slowly dies, echoing the problems of
Credit Suisse First Boston when it bought Donaldson, Lufkin and
Jenrette for $11 billion in 2000, only for many senior bankers
there to depart.
Jenkins, who previously ran Barclays' retail business and
has no background in investment banking, admitted he feared a
"death spiral" after an exodus of staff from its U.S. business
last year. This prompted him controversially to raise bonuses
for 2013 despite a fall in profits.
King himself left Citigroup for Barclays in 2009 because the
bailed out U.S. group was scaling back its investment bank while
Barclays, under former debt trader Diamond, was vowing to take
on Wall Street after its takeover of the U.S. division of Lehman
Brothers.
Even before Thursday's announcement, the atmosphere among
Barclays' dealers was grim. People who feared the chop were
already arriving to work late and leaving early, spending the
time in-between sprucing up their CVs and talking to
headhunters, said one person within the bank.
"Whenever this sort of thing happens the best people will be
getting a lot of inbound calls. This won't be any different,"
said a senior banker at a rival.
FREEING UP THE TOP FLOORS
Jenkins wants his bank to be more balanced and with lower
costs to boost profitability.
Cutting thousands of jobs could save the bank more than 1
billion pounds ($1.7 billion) a year based on average pay.
Winding down large parts of its trading book will help to reduce
the investment bank's use of capital to 30 percent by 2016 from
51 percent last year.
The result will be a dismantling of much of the bond trading
powerhouse built up by Diamond in the decade prior to the
2008/09 financial crisis. Much of the former Lehman business,
which includes the U.S. equities and advisory desks, will stay
at the heart of the smaller firm.
For Barclays, that means focusing on its strong "home"
markets of the United States and Britain, which account for 60
percent of global market business. It will cut back hard in
Asia, largely serving only big clients' needs there and Asian
customers who want help on overseas deals.
There have already been a series of high profile departures
in the United States, including Hugh 'Skip' McGee, the head of
its Americas business who was the most senior ex-Lehman banker.
The bank also lost Ros Stephenson, Paul Parker and Larry
Wieseneck.
"I'm not concerned at all about the level of departures.
What we're seeing is a something of a generational shift,"
Jenkins said on Thursday as he unveiled his plan.
"We're seeing some of the senior leadership saying it's the
right time for them to move on," he said. "We're seeing low
levels of attrition in the people that are going to be running
the bank going forward, the next generation of MDs."
Senior sources at the bank concurred, and said many of the
senior people had left after missing out on the top job taken by
King, a U.S. native who moved to London for a couple of years in
1999 and stayed for over a decade. He is now based in New York.
Industry sources said this is part of a wider trend in the
industry. "I feel that banks are in a mode to reduce the senior
level," a source at another bank said. "The only way to protect
and promote the mid-level talent is by freeing up the top."
Barclays has said it plans to cut 7,000 investment bank jobs
in the next three years, with about 2,000 of those this year.
It plans to put 340 billion pounds of investment bank assets
into a new "non-core" unit where they will be run down, so whole
teams will be cut. Staff in those areas that the bank wants to
keep may have bonuses based on hitting asset reduction targets -
something which UBS did as it shrank its business after a
bailout by the Swiss state.
At Barclays, Eric Bommensath - the former fixed income boss
who became co-head of the investment bank with King a year ago -
is in charge of the non-core business and no longer sits on the
executive committee.
CUTTING COSTS
Barclays faces risks in carrying out its plan. It will
"meaningfully reduce" the number of clients, with most focus on
the top 1,000 who deliver 75 percent of the investment bank's
revenues.
The investment bank will also still be left with 490 billion
pounds of assets. While smaller than U.S. players such as JP
Morgan, it will remain the largest investment bank in
Europe with more assets than the "core" businesses of Deutsche
Bank and Credit Suisse after they also
pruned operations.
Barclays is exiting most commodities business and is likely
to retreat from areas including emerging markets and interest
rate trading products, structured products, securitisation and
cross currency swaps.
Areas where the bank is strong - such as rates in the G10
leading economies, foreign exchange and credit trading and debt
capital markets - will be less affected. It is also sticking
with its equities and advisory operations, which have expanded
in the last three years, require less capital and appear set for
yet stronger growth.
Bankers said that while Barclays lags some rivals with its
plans, it won't be the last to take radical action.
"In the next year or two, more people will shrink or pull
out. We've not seen anything meaningful other than UBS and RBS.
Deutsche is going through some change and now Barclays, but
there's still a lot more to come," a senior rival banker said.
"It's a painful process. The key questions are where do you
pick your spots, and you need to be disciplined."
($1 = 0.5899 British Pounds)
